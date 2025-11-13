A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Epstein vote looms as Democrats force House speaker’s hand

“Just get it to the daggum floor and let the people decide.”

ICE's attacks on immigrants are about to get much worse

Nothing will be enough for this fascist regime.

Epstein emails reveal New York Times reporter's connection to scandal

The discovery casts even more of a shadow over the paper’s failure to fully inform the public.

Why Democrats won the government shutdown

All we have to say is good luck to Republicans in 2026.

Republican tries to make Epstein files a Biden or Obama problem

He’s definitely not trying to cover for a pedophile or anything …

Cartoon: Today's news quiz

Might as well make a little game out of Trump’s endless grift. 🤷‍♀️

Is anyone still standing at Trump’s Justice Department?

U.S. attorneys are dropping like flies—and no one wants to replace them.

Man of the people Eric Trump has advice for your million-dollar transfers

Don’t you just hate it when your multimillion-dollar wire transfer isn’t fast enough?

