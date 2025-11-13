Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett appeared on Fox News Thursday, where he defended the Trump administration’s inability to produce an October jobs report.

The household survey wasn't conducted in October, so we're going to get half the employment report. We'll get the jobs part, but we won't get the unemployment rate. And that'll just be for one month. We’ll maybe be able to concoct something, but we'll never actually know for sure what the unemployment rate was in October.