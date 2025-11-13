Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is raring to sue the federal government because he was investigated for being part of President Donald Trump's plot to steal the 2020 election, saying he can't wait to pocket millions of hardworking taxpayers' dollars.

"Oh, definitely," Graham said at a news conference on Wednesday about whether he will be taking advantage of a provision Republicans snuck into the government funding bill that will allow him to sue the Department of Justice for subpoenaing his phone records. "And if you think I'm going to settle this thing for a million dollars? No. I want to make it so painful, no one ever does this again."

"I don't know what's going to happen, I don't know if I'm gonna win or not, but I'm going to pursue—through the court system—remedies," Graham added.

The language Senate Majority Leader John Thune personally snuck into the government funding bill would allow the eight GOP senators—whose phone records were accessed as part of the investigation into Trump's effort to steal the 2020 election—to sue the DOJ for at least $500,000 each.

Aside from Graham, the DOJ also subpoenaed phone records from Sens. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is the one to thank for sneaking this possible payout for the eight GOP senators into the government funding bill.

Those senators had spoken with Trump as he tried to convince members of Congress to object to the Electoral College results on Jan. 6, 2021, in the hopes that then-Vice President Mike Pence would instead certify fake electors who would vote for Trump.

Graham went a step further than that, going as far as calling the secretary of state of Georgia and asking him to find a way to throw out mail-in ballots so that Trump would be declared the winner of the state

Democrats and even some Republicans are aghast that GOP senators would have added a provision to allow these eight Republican lawmakers to sue the government.

"Sir, you were treated like every other American who gets caught up in a massive criminal event or conspiracy. Do you now want to ban all grand jury subpoenas of phone records or just vote yourself a million dollar taxpayer jackpot because you got one and you think Senators should have special privileges over everyone else?" Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote in a post on X of Graham.

"This is a payday to 8 specific Senators: Blackburn, Tuberville, Graham, Hagerty, Hawley, Sullivan. Johnson and Lummis, for no reason other than that they did enough suspicious stuff on Jan 6 to have their phone records subpoenaed. That’s what Republicans are fighting for tonight," Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) wrote in a post on X after House Republicans refused to strip out the language from the funding bill that allowed those GOP lawmakers to sue.

One GOP lawmaker even voted against the government funding bill expressly because it included the provision.

“I could not in good conscience support a resolution that creates a self-indulgent legal provision for certain senators to enrich themselves by suing the Justice Department using taxpayer dollars,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) wrote in a post on X.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said, however, that he is against the provision allowing the senators to sue, and said the House will vote at a later time on a standalone bill that would axe that provision.

“I don’t think it was the right thing to do and the House is going to repeal that,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “And I’m going to expect our colleagues in the Senate to do the same thing.”

Of course, it’s unlikely the Senate would vote for it, or that Trump would sign it, so it is likely that these eight GOP lawmakers could waste taxpayer money with lawsuits. Ultimately, it’s not just GOP senators trying to pocket taxpayer money over being investigated for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection; Trump himself is trying to pocket an obscene $230 million in taxpayer dollars as restitution for his indictments.

Trump and Republicans in Congress say there’s no money to help the poorest Americans, while at the same time orchestrating a heist of your taxpayer dollars. For shame.