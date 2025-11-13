Rep. Jamie Raskin said in an MSNBC interview on Thursday that Jeffrey Epstein’s recently released emails prove the Department of Justice is deliberately hiding information on ties between President Donald Trump and the accused sex trafficker.

Raskin currently serves as the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. The Maryland congressman’s comments occurred during an appearance on the network’s “Morning Joe.”

Raskin noted that the emails released by the Epstein estate said things like “Trump knew about the girls and tried to get [Ghislaine] Maxwell to stop.” The missives “indicate that Donald Trump was perfectly situated to know what was going on and ensconced in that whole culture,” Raskin said.

“We know from these emails that Trump was aware of everything going on, and the Department of Justice must have these same emails, and yet none of them were released by the Department of Justice in these huge tranches of material that were sent over, including completely irrelevant press releases from many years ago and all of this flotsam and jetsam stuff,” Raskin explained.

Raskin pointed out that nothing with Trump’s name has been released by the DOJ, currently under the leadership of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“This is a demonstration that the government is very deliberately withholding the information that everybody is actually looking for and anything that could be damaging to Trump,” he claimed.

Instead, in July the department and the FBI merely released a two-page memo without disclosing the files underlying the investigation, including the widely rumored “client list” exposing the people who allegedly came to Epstein in search of girls and young women.

The release of Epstein’s emails and the clear connections to Trump have reignited interest in the controversy just as a bipartisan group of House lawmakers sign on to a discharge petition requiring the federal government to disclose all Epstein material.

The push to disclose the Epstein files, currently scheduled for a vote next week, is moving forward despite opposition from key figures like Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Bondi and other senior administration figures like FBI Director Kash Patel have not released information at their disposal, despite intense public interest.

Epstein’s victims and their families and loved ones have remained undaunted throughout the process, and have characterized full disclosure as one way to achieve justice.

