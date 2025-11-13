President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced a new executive order on Thursday, reportedly allocating $25 million to support teenagers leaving the foster care system.

But, true to form, the president seemed to have a hard time with reading comprehension, struggling to distinguish between the words “adopt” and “adapt.”

Trump: They'll adopt the general population. They adopt to it so easily when they get out, they adopt to it, just like it's become second nature. It's amazing. Yet radical left policies in states nationwide make it much harder, not easier, for those families to open up their homes.

