Right-wing host Megyn Kelly is tossing around some strange, new hot takes in defense of Jeffrey Epstein. The former Fox News host seemingly gave a pass to the late sex offender’s esapades with young girls since they were young teens and not pre-pubescent children.

“This person has told me from the start years and years ago that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile,” she said in a conversation with journalist Batya Ungar-Sargo. "This is this person's view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls.”

A cartoon by Clay Bennett

Kelly added that she wasn’t making an “excuse” for Epstein’s actions. However, she wanted to make it abundantly clear that the late sexual predator wasn’t having sex with “8-year-olds.”

Then again, her point was that he “liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

Don’t worry, though. Kelly makes sure to emphasize that it’s not her perspective, just her anonymous friend who is very knowledgeable about the case. Then again, giving that perspective a platform at all without objection speaks volumes.

The softened approach to Epstein’s sex trafficking past comes as a treasure trove of new documents has been released by the House Oversight Committee, including damning information linking the young girls to President Donald Trump.

“Of course he knew about the girls,” Epstein said in one of many emails.

And to add more excitement to the mix, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the long-awaited vote to release the Epstein files will take place next week. This announcement came following Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s swearing in to Congress, which came after a seven-week delay. However, now that Grijalva is in the mix, Democrats have their 218th vote to bring the files to light.

Related | Jeffrey Epstein said in bombshell emails that Trump 'knew about the girls'

With Trump’s name being tossed around by Epstein in newly released emails, the administration has been privately meeting with the likes of Rep. Lauren Boebert—who has vocally supported releasing the files—ahead of the vote.

As for Kelly, the rape apologist seems to be doing her part to normalize grown men having sex with young teens ahead of any potential damning information coming forward. The MAGA talking head has voiced opinions that placed men at the forefront of victimhood in rape cases and blamed women for making the decision to sleep with someone, so this is on brand.