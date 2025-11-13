Gregory Bovino, the cosplay-Nazi leading the Trump administration’s invasion of Chicago, appeared on Fox News Thursday to address U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings’ order to release more than 600 people detained during Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Illinois.
Bovino: Illegal aliens came from a myriad of situations. Whether they were criminals or individuals that were taking jobs from Americans, you name it, that's what they were doing. I'll tell you what's going to happen is we're going to go even harder on the streets. If [Cummings] releases those 650, we're going to apprehend 1,650 on the streets of Chicago.
