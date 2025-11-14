House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on Fox Business on Friday, where he tried to downplay his and other Republicans’ roles in delaying a vote on the release of the Epstein files for nearly two months. He referenced the GOP’s weak attempt to push through a unanimous consent vote, which would have circumvented a vote requiring lawmakers’ votes to be officially recorded in a roll call. And on top of that, he relied on the old MAGA defense of a hoax.

Johnson: The Democrats objected to it on the floor. I did that. I put that on the floor. They objected to it. If they were really about transparency and honesty, and they had this great urgency about it, they would have voted to let that be done. It has never been about that… They're trying to attack the president. They're trying to manufacture some sort of hoax that he had something to do with Epstein. … They care about going after Donald Trump because they have Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's very real. And it sort of encompasses all of Washington.

