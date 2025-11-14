President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, gave the golf world a great show of her nepobaby privilege by coming in dead last at her LPGA Tour debut on Thursday.

The high school senior shot a 13-over 83 Thursday, placing her at the bottom of a 108-deep roster at The Annika tournament in Belleair, Florida.

“I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there," she told The Associated Press. "I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots."

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, hits on the 17th hole during the first round of The Annika LPGA golf tournament on Nov. 13.

Kai’s unearned high spirits are nothing to scoff at. The 18-year-old is just using her presidential proximity to get ahead—just like her father Donald Trump Jr. and the rest of his siblings who were handed lucrative deals thanks to daddy.

After all, the serially bankrupt New York City native has been caught on a hot mic with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in October promoting one of his sons.

“Can I meet Eric?” Subianto was heard asking. In response, Donald said, “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.”

And this doesn’t even scratch the surface of the Trump family’s various real estate and brand deals.

Kai’s sponsored exemption to play in the tournament raised eyebrows before she ever stepped up to the first tee. After all, the up-and-coming clothing designer—who is already facing plagiarism accusations—didn’t earn her spot through any form of merit.

And given that her grandfather and all of his lackeys love to rant about meritocracy, that’s saying something.

Related | Company tied to Don Jr. randomly wins big Pentagon contract

The president has used his second term to complain about diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, launching a full-fledged attack against efforts to give the LGBTQ+ community, women, and people of color a fighting chance in a society that’s still predominantly controlled by white men.

But it’s clear that Donald Trump’s ongoing soapbox rant against DEI is not actually premised on giving jobs to the most skilled. The Trump administration’s default belief is that the LGBTQ+ community, women, and people of color do not deserve jobs as much as white men do.