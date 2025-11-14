Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner was on Fox News Friday, where he blamed undocumented immigrants for the country’s housing affordability crisis in a word salad of bullshit.

Turner: Prices are coming down, as you've seen and we've heard, the vice president made a great point that I want to reiterate. There's a lot of ideas that are on the table as it pertains to housing affordability, and we're working on those, meeting day in and day out. And you all have alluded to some of those ideas that have been surfacing, but I want to put the axe head to the root. Over 12 million illegal aliens came into our country, which has put a great strain on our housing supply and affordability. During the Biden administration, the housing policies, the open border policies, the economic policies were weak and really just deflated housing in our country.

