A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump suddenly declares military operation as Epstein scandal reignites

Talk about a deadly distraction.

How screwed is the GOP in 2026? One upcoming election may tell us.

Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District could be a bellwether.

Trump basically admits his tariffs are raising grocery prices

Certain items will get exemptions from Trump's moronic tariffs in an effort to lower costs.

Cartoon: On second thought ...

Donald Trump is probably wishing the government was still shut down.

Federal workers can kiss free speech goodbye in Trump's America

Speaking up will get you a pink slip.

DOJ gets green light on bogus case against ICE-protesting Democrat

The Trump administration’s retaliatory prosecutions continue.

Mike Johnson has run out of Epstein excuses

The House speaker can’t delay a vote any longer.

Click here to see more cartoons.