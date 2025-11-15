Though Democrats caved on the government shutdown, the week has overall been a political win, with President Donald Trump and his crew scrambling to dodge questions about inflation, health care, and—of course—the Epstein files.

And it’s all on video!

Watch Obama show how a real president should act

Veterans and their families received a pleasant surprise when former President Barack Obama boarded their Honor Flight to personally greet them upon their arrival in Washington, D.C., ahead of Veterans Day festivities.

Draft dodger Trump makes Veterans Day about himself

Trump gave a wandering Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday, revisiting one of his favorite grievances: not getting enough credit.

Why Senate Democrats caved on shutdown—and why their excuses are BS

A group of Senate Democrats, fresh off of caving to GOP demands to end the government shutdown, appeared on morning news shows to try to spin their cowardice.

'Inflation is way down': Trump team lays a rotten egg

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett took questions outside of the White House, where CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked him about the rising costs Americans continue to face.

Fox News host can't stop telling $800 million election lie

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who was arguably the network’s most high-profile promoter of election conspiracies that cost Fox millions in payouts, was back promoting those debunked conspiracies on her “business” show.

Somehow Trump gets even dumber

Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced a new executive order, reportedly allocating $25 million to support teenagers leaving the foster care system—and the president had a hard time with reading comprehension.

Suck up or get lost: Trump gets shockingly candid

Trump gave a rather candid glimpse of his famously thin skin when he called into the popular sports show “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Dr. Oz admits the obvious about Trump’s health care plan

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz was asked by Fox News, in the broadest terms imaginable, "What would Trumpcare look like?"

