Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

It was roughly two weeks ago that Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica, wreaked massive destruction, then moved slowly onward to devastate parts of Haiti and Cuba.

It trended on news and social media sites in the U.S. for a few days but is no longer doing so, given that the focus has been on the depredations of the orange occupant of the White House, the Epstein files, the U.S government shutdown, food insecurity, and election wins by Democrats.

This is not to say that people here with Jamaican or Caribbean roots/ancestry, including some of our elected officials, have been silent and doing nothing. I posted a “reminder” in our community series Black Kos on Nov. 4 in “Black Kos: Keep Melissa recovery in the headlines “ and feel it necessary to do so here today:

x Hurricane Melissa: Relief efforts intensify as damage across Caribbean grows In Cuba, more than 54,000 people remain displaced, including 7,500 staying in official shelters, according to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA. The scale of damage is now significantly higher than initial…



[image or embed] — capitalgrowthlab.bsky.social (@capitalgrowthlab.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 12:14 AM

Hurricane Melissa: Relief efforts intensify as damage across Caribbean grows

In Cuba, more than 54,000 people remain displaced, including 7,500 staying in official shelters, according to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA. The scale of damage is now significantly higher than initial estimates, with more than 600 health facilities and 90,000 homes affected. UN agencies are supporting the national response, having assisted about 140,000 people in shelters and community kitchens, and distributing agricultural tools and livestock feed to restore livelihoods. They are also supplying equipment to bolster disease control and prevention efforts and delivering medical supplies to reinforce reproductive health services, including maternal care. [...] In Haiti, where Hurricane Melissa claimed more than 40 lives, humanitarian partners are expanding operations amid extensive damage across multiple departments.

Take a look at some recent video reports on conditions:

x YouTube Video

Jamaica’s Guardian News Reports: “Jamaican farmers warn of food shortages after destruction of Hurricane Melissa.”

x YouTube Video

In case you weren’t aware or were wondering, the United States says it has sent Melissa recovery funds. According to the Department of State, “the United States has provided nearly $37 million to date in emergency, life-saving assistance and on-the-ground support throughout the region in response to Hurricane Melissa.”

In my opinion, it’s a drop in the bucket compared with the proposed $40 billion bailout for Argentina. Other countries respond:

Communities across the U.S. are doing what they can:

Austin, Texas:

x YouTube Video

South Florida:

x YouTube Video

New England:

COP30, the United Nations’s climate change conference, is currently taking place in Brazil, and Melissa discussions are part of the overall dialogue on climate change.

Clár Ní Chonghaile writes:

Jamaica and small islands warn COP30 that 1.5 target is "lifeline"

BELEM, Brazil - As COP30 climate talks kicked off in Brazil's port city of Belém on Monday, opening speeches in the Amazonas hall were heavy on ambition, but just down the corridor there was a stark reminder of what failure looks like. "Hurricane Melissa slammed into Jamaica a week-and-a-half ago and every single Jamaican now knows the word catastrophic," said UnaMay Gordon, a former director of climate change for the Jamaican government and adviser to the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, which coordinates climate action. "We lost cultural heritage, 300-year-old churches are lost. A part of our identity was lost with it. People are hurting," Gordon told reporters. The strongest ever storm to hit Jamaica left dozens dead and caused billions of dollars worth of damage, roughly equivalent to 28% to 32% of last year's gross domestic product, according to the island's prime minister.

Janine Mendes-Franco writes:

We are not waiting for permission to survive’: A Jamaican perspective on COP30 after Hurricane Melissa

I’ve gathered some news stories and updates here and hope you will take a look at the comments section below, where I’m posting more, and I hope you will post any about relief efforts you are aware of in your area.