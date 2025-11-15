The Leopards Ate My Face subreddit unearthed some great cases of Republicans forced to deal with the consequences of voting for President Donald Trump.

Here’s a good one:

“I voted for Trump and 100% believe what he is doing. But at the same time I keep reading people saying If you are on snap for more then a year you need to get a job. I agree,” Ryan says.

If he voted for Trump and agrees that able-bodied individuals like him should have to work, then what’s the problem? What’s wrong with buying a bicycle? Sapulpa, the town he mentions, is in Oklahoma, so it won’t get too cold.

Oh, the need for a “fake” resume? Nah, you have to be a Trump family member to get by on those.

Here’s another:

Okay, Avi voted for it. Cool. Glad he’s happy with how everything is going.

“Ultimately it's better for America that the Republican party is not represented by literal Hitler loving Nazis and regardless of the past we should do what we can to stop that from

happening,” says the guy who voted for the Hitler-loving Nazis.

Also, kind of not our problem? Why is it up to liberals and Democrats to fix the Republican Party? Get your own house in order, Avi.

Americans were “dying with Biden,” but now Ryan is crying with Trump. And that economic instability and rising prices? Trump did that.

P.S.—The so-called Department of Government Efficiency didn’t find billions in fraud.

Greetings, Anna Bella! I’m sure your support for Trump will be amply rewarded!

Oh, so … not amply rewarded?

You know who cared about the poor in West Virginia? Democrats. That’s why they pioneered the food stamp program in the state.

Instead, despite needing help with food, water, dog food, and clothing, she voted for Trump, hoping to get amply rewarded. And she’ll likely vote for the next Republican for the same reason, even as she scrapes by.

Wow, the hate for Biden …

Daniel almost gets it. Yes, Trump doesn’t have to worry about health insurance because, as he puts it, “Oh yeah you're super rich and don't have to worry about it.”

But his threat to leave the Republican Party? “[A]fter 60 years on this earth in a lifelong republican I'm sick to my fucking stomach,” he writes. “This country is losing respect we're losing our liberty. We're losing our jobs. We're losing our healthcare. I didn't like the Obama care but it's the only insurance I could get.”

Hey, at least he knows what Obamacare is, which many of his ilk don’t. But Democrats gave him the insurance he’s on, while Republicans want only to rip it away from him.

I don’t understand his anger. This is exactly what he voted for. He should be happy!

On the other hand, if Daniel really does consider Trump’s policies a threat to his health care, our nation’s liberties, and our standing in the world … maybe there's still hope for him?