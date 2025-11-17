More women than ever are unhappy with their lives in the United States.

A recent Gallup poll found that 40% of U.S. women aged 15 to 44 said that they would move to another country permanently if given the opportunity—a jump of 10% since 2014. This increase seems to be exclusive to the United States, with other countries reporting fairly consistent numbers between 20% and 30%.

And though U.S. women have plenty of reasons to want out right now, this seems to be a growing desire regardless of who is president.

A man holds a sign that reads, “Welcome to the USA, Canada’s 11th province,” ahead of a hockey game between Canada and the United States on Feb. 20.

According to the poll, it was already on an incline since the end of Barack Obama’s second term, suggesting that the United States has been increasingly unfriendly toward women for quite some time.

But the desire to leave the United States during Donald Trump’s presidency has been growing among Americans across the board—not just women.

In May, the British government reported a jump in citizenship applications, receiving 1,931 applications between January and March—a hefty 12% increase from the previous quarter.

And Canada has also experienced an increase in Americans seeking citizenship.

“Anecdotally, we can confirm we’ve seen a spike in questions from U.S. citizens reaching out today,” Canadian spokesperson Julie Lafortune told Politico following Trump’s win in November 2024.

And from 2024 to 2025, the number of Americans living outside of the country who considered renouncing their U.S. citizenship increased from 30% to 49%.

For women, in particular, there are several reasons to want to ditch the United States.

Attacks on abortion and reproductive rights have made living in the United States more dangerous for women, with 19 states having complete or partial abortion bans in effect. And for those looking to have children, the costs of both giving birth and raising children are higher than ever.

Related | So you want to move to Canada, eh?

Trump is also seeking to make medical debt hit people’s credit reports again, which would make the exorbitant cost of birth even more unappealing.

And more generally, masculinity in the United States has become more toxic since Trump’s second term began.

As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have pull-up contests and accused rapists secure high-level positions in Trump’s Cabinet, the message to women is clear: You are not welcome here.