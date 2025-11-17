Yeah, it sucks to see your tax dollars going to every last ‘roid rage military cosplay fetishist being showered with money to kidnap and torment immigrants. But what if your tax dollars also went to some high-profile MAGA types as compensation for—well, that’s the thing. These people haven’t suffered much of anything. They’ve been insulated from the consequences of their actions. Nonetheless, you owe them big time.

The latest giveaway in the works seems to be for Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser for approximately 10 seconds in 2017. Flynn, of course, voluntarily pleaded guilty—twice!— for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador in 2016. Of course, Flynn then wanted to unwind that deal, and Trump’s first-term Department of Justice was happy to oblige.

Flynn also got pardoned by Trump at the end of Trump’s first term, but none of that is enough for his pain, don’t you see?

What would ease Michael Flynn’s pain? How about a cool $50 million?

Seems about right. And Trump’s second-term DOJ appears just as happy to oblige as the first time around.

Flynn’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, says the disgraced MAGA minion “seeks accountability” and his “30-year career of service and integrity was unblemished until zealots on the January 6 Unselect Committee peddled fabricated claims against him to advance a political agenda. Their actions destroyed his reputation, threatened his livelihood, and cost him millions — while protecting their enablers.”

Huh. That 30-year unblemished career contained former President Barack Obama firing Flynn from his job helming the Defense Intelligence Agency back in 2014 for what is delicately described as “mismanagement and temperament issues.” And then there’s the whole lying to the FBI part, but in Trumpland, that’s probably a badge of honor. Well, if you’re a Republican it is.

In what is no doubt a coincidence, Flynn’s lawyer has also represented Trump, including in a fairly disgusting motion to dismiss when Trump was sued by Marcus Moore, one of the police officers harmed by Trump’s insurrection enthusiasts on Jan. 6. It was chock-full of how much Trump just love love loves him some law enforcement, but not enough to, say, pay damages or consider not pardoning those same insurrection enthusiasts.

Surely it is also just a coincidence that Binnall also represents another Trumpworld denizen who wants you to give him money. That would be one former White House lawyer Steven Passatino, a real gem of a guy who (allegedly!!) tried to pressure Cassidy Hutchinson to protect Trump when testifying to Congress about Jan. 6. Passatino is sad about a leak or something, who can say? But give him cash, please.

The DOJ is turning into quite the piggy bank for the worst people around. And the worst of all, of course, the biggest pig at the trough, is Trump himself. Trump wants the DOJ to give him $230 million for the horror of being prosecuted, having his supporters pick up all the bills, getting the Supreme Court’s conservatives to give him immunity, and getting back into office, where he is basically untouchable.

Related | Wait, Trump is demanding how much from the government?

Because Trump has his former personal attorneys stashed everywhere, he’s in luck! The person at the DOJ who can sign off on that $230 million payout is none other than Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, a former Trump criminal defense attorney.

These settlements are grotesque, funneling taxpayer dollars to MAGA folks to settle their grudges. Indeed, they are an order of magnitude worse than the $5 million wrongful death settlement given to Jan. 6 insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt’s family. That was entirely unwarranted as well, but it says a lot that she literally died for Trump’s insurrection and her family got 10% of what Flynn is demanding and just a hair over 2% of what Trump believes he is owed.

These people are all grifters, but now they’re playing with house money. Why wouldn’t they grab up every last dollar they can?