Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared on Fox Business Monday, where she blamed the Biden administration for the skyrocketing costs of beef under President Donald Trump and addressed Omaha Steaks CEO Nate Rempe warning that Americans could soon pay $10 for a pound of beef.

Rollins: Of course, no one knows, really. But the idea that we won't get prices down until 2027, I think there are a couple of important factors here, Maria. The first is this: that we are suffering from the last administration's literal, literal war on cattle.