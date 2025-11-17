Guess who’s back? It’s Paul Ingrassia! With a new government gig!

That’s right! It’s everyone’s favorite far-right troll who was a fake lawyer for Andrew Tate who became a Trump nominee who lost his shot at running the Office of Special Counsel after his self-professed “Nazi streak” came to light. Hoo boy, remember that? Even having his mommy yell at Democrats for being mean to him somehow did not save that nomination.

But listen, as a creepy little racist baby, Ingrassia is entitled to a high-level job in this administration. It’s his birthright!

Ingrassia was a lawyer for Andrew Tate, you know, the accused rapist.

So what to do, what to do, if you are such a bad bet that even Trump knows that the Senate won’t confirm you? Yes, the same Senate that has confirmed totally coherent and sane and qualified luminaries like FBI Director Kash Patel and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Given that this administration’s motto seems to be “no Nazis left behind,” we probably should have expected Ingrassia to turn back up. The administration just needed to find a position that Ingrassia was wholly unqualified for but that didn’t require Senate confirmation.

Voila! Ingrassia is your new deputy general counsel of the General Services Administration, America. Get hyped.

Politico broke the news, describing it as “Trump taps Ingrassia for new role after texting scandal.” “Texting scandal” is a pretty polite term for saying actual things like “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it,” and “MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his 'holiday' should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs.”

No doubt underneath all that racism he’s a swell guy.

Ingrassia is now essentially second-in-command to the chief legal officer of a sprawling government agency that handles procurement, real estate, construction, and other professional services and has about 12,000 employees. The General Counsel’s office advises and represents GSA officials, drafts legislation, and liaises with other federal agencies.

Sure, that’s a job that normally houses people with decades of legal experience, where Ingrassia finished law school in 2022 and only joined the bar in New York last year.

But have you considered that Ingrassia, per Wikipedia, has a “Substack page [that] has been cited by President Donald Trump on several occasions; in January 2024, Trump repeated Ingrassia's false claim that Nikki Haley was ineligible to serve as president.”

Can’t learn that valuable kind of stuff at law school or some stuffy law job where they mind if you’re a Nazi.

If you’ve been worried that Ingrassia was going hungry, down on his luck, and out of a job while waiting for this, worry no more. After the OSC nomination debacle, he just stayed right where he had been before getting the nod: White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security.

Guys, he sent the sweetest goodbye to his colleagues!

It’s been the greatest honor to serve Secretary [Kristi] Noem and President Trump, alongside all of you. I genuinely feel this is the strongest group of political appointees anywhere in the federal government, which is a credit to not just this group’s work ethic, but above all, its character and integrity.

These must be definitions of “work ethic” and “character and integrity” that we were hitherto unaware of.

Ingrassia also let slip that Trump personally called him into the office to offer him the job. And why wouldn’t he? Ingrassia is exactly the kind of employee Trump values: vicious, underqualified, and wholly in thrall to Dear Leader.

Sorry in advance, GSA workers.