GOP Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri appeared on Newsmax Monday, where he got squirmy when asked about Jeffrey Epstein’s recently released emails.

Smith: Just the fact that Epstein's been dead for years, and this is the topic of conversation. It's not something that I hear from people when I travel back home in Missouri. They care about the affordability crisis. Release all the information. Let the public see everything about who's connected and who's not connected with Epstein, and let's move on and solve the real problems at hand. That's my focus.

