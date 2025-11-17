A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump is definitely not mad about the vote to release the Epstein files

He’s totally cool about it and has absolutely nothing to hide.

Kicking out immigrants is hurting college enrollment—and the economy

Under Trump, America is falling behind.

More women than ever want to get the hell out of America

Hmm, wonder why that is!

Indiana won't go along with Trump’s gerrymander scheme—and he’s pissed

He’s all about “states’ rights” until the states exercise their rights.

Cartoon: Community service

Definitely great again.

Sure, let’s give every last MAGA creep a big payout

The DOJ is turning into quite the piggy bank for the worst people around.

Agriculture chief tells whopper of a lie about beef prices

Beef prices aren’t rising! But if they are, it’s Biden’s fault!

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to rebrand as Trump turns on her

She wants you to know that she’s terrible, but not that kind of terrible.

