President Donald Trump went on full tilt Monday during an Oval Office Q&A with reporters when asked about his military actions in South America, threatening both Mexico and Colombia in short order.

Reporter: You're talking about sort of potentially launching strikes in Mexico or putting American troops or American personnel into Mexico.

Trump: Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? It's okay with me. Whatever we have to do to stop drugs. … I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There's some big problems over there.