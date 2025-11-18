Arch-conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was once one of President Donald Trump’s biggest allies. Now she is the subject of Trump’s scorn and ire, as he turns on her for breaking with Republican leadership and pursuing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Daily Kos’ Alex Samuels has already dug into the Georgia Congress member’s about-face, concluding, “Whether Greene is actually breaking from MAGA or simply navigating a particularly messy public rupture remains an open question. What’s clearer is that the man who once empowered her is now targeting her—and Greene is discovering that stepping away from Trumpism can be far more dangerous than embracing it.”

That question does remain open, but let’s look at Greene’s transformation from a different angle. And to do so, let’s go back to her Sunday interview on CNN.

“The most hurtful thing [Trump] said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong,” Greene told Dana Bash. “Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Bash countered by asking: Wasn’t that language that Greene herself had used for years against her political enemies?

“I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it’s very bad for our country,” Greene answered somewhat surprisingly. “It’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated.”

Great, she learned! We will accept steps toward civility wherever we can. But let’s note for a moment that Greene didn’t fear for her life when it was the left that hated her. It was only when Trump went after her that she was suddenly scared about her safety. Maybe we can dispense with the “left is violent” nonsense the right has been trying to sell.

More importantly, we’re once again watching a conservative discover a moral principle only after it landed directly on her own head. This is the defining pattern of modern conservatism: Empathy arrives only when the pain becomes personal.

Conservatives aren’t exactly quiet about their disdain for empathy. World’s richest man Elon Musk has said, “The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.” Conservative podcaster Josh McPherson declared, “Empathy is dangerous. Empathy is toxic. Empathy will align you with hell.” Before he became a right-wing political martyr, Charlie Kirk said, “I can’t stand the word empathy, actually. I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that—it does a lot of damage.”

There is even science behind this. One Finnish study that scanned participants’ brains while they conducted an empathy evaluation concluded that “this neural empathy response was significantly stronger in the leftist than in the rightist group.”

Conservatism has always reserved its compassion for the in-group and weaponized fear against everyone else. Outsiders must be othered, vilified, dehumanized—immigrants are cast as invaders, trans people as threats, and anyone unfamiliar as an existential danger. It’s the same playbook every time.

Those tactics were devastatingly effective against gay people for decades, until the marriage equality movement’s breakthrough: coming out. Suddenly conservatives discovered their children, siblings, and coworkers were the very people they had been taught to despise. And once it touched them personally—once the “outsiders” became insiders—public opinion shifted. Not because the right found empathy, but because their self-interest finally collided with reality.

Liberals, for all the caricatures about “coastal elites,” never balked at their tax dollars flowing to rural communities or to disaster relief in red states battered by hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes. Blue states have subsidized red states for generations without resentment, because the instinct is simple: They’re our fellow Americans, and we don’t abandon people in need. That’s what empathy looks like—giving help even when the people you’re helping might never vote like you, think like you, or thank you. It reflects a worldview grounded in the idea of a shared national community, not a transactional one.

Rural America, frankly, only exists at the scale it does because of that empathy. Decade after decade, Democratic-led states and urban taxpayers have propped up rural hospitals, rural schools, rural infrastructure, rural broadband, and the postal routes no private company would ever bother to serve.

And in return, rural voters handed power to Trump—the man who is gutting the Affordable Care Act subsidies keeping medical clinics open, threatening the Postal Service their communities rely on, dismantling the Department of Education that funds their schools, and killing the broadband investments that keep their towns connected to the modern economy.

In a striking twist, Greene recently signaled a break with her own party’s anti-ACA agenda because “when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE,” she wrote. Her concern wasn’t about principle—it was about her kids’ pocketbooks.

Empathy is what kept those rural communities afloat. By embracing Trumpism, they’ve endangered the very lifelines they depend on. Only now, when the cuts land on their own doorsteps, do they suddenly rediscover concern.

They say, “This isn’t what I voted for,” and they’re right—they voted for other people to get hurt, not them. Now everyone else is supposed to care.

And that brings us back to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Because what we’re watching with her isn’t just a political rupture or a messy MAGA divorce: It’s the same dynamic playing out yet again. She didn’t care when Trump’s attacks were aimed outward at immigrants, Democrats, journalists, LGBTQ+ people, or anyone else in his long parade of supposed enemies. She didn’t care when the threats, the dehumanization, and the violence were directed at someone else’s family, someone else’s community, someone else’s life. She was an enthusiastic participant.

But now that Trump has turned the machine on her, suddenly the stakes are different. Suddenly the rhetoric is “dangerous.” Suddenly she fears for her safety. Suddenly she wants civility and responsibility. Because it affects her.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia speaks at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.

This is the core difference between our politics and theirs. Empathy doesn’t require experiencing personal harm in order to kick in. Empathy doesn’t wait until the wound is on your body. Empathy doesn’t need the fire to reach your house before you grab a hose. They only care when it affects them; we care because it affects anyone.

And so Greene has stumbled into the truth the hard way: The cruelty she once championed was never a tool she controlled—it was a force she fed. And once you unleash a movement built on vengeance and grievance, you don’t get to choose its targets. Not even if you were once favored by it.

What she’s experiencing now isn’t an aberration. It’s the logical end of a political philosophy that believes empathy is weakness, cruelty is strength, and community is something that only applies to the people in your own corner. This is what happens when a movement defines “us” so narrowly that eventually everyone becomes “them.”

In the end, Greene finally found the right answer: dial down the hate, tone down the threats, stop treating politics like a blood sport. But she arrived there due to the only reason her party’s movement ever changes—because it finally hurt her. Empathy wasn’t the revelation. Self-preservation was.