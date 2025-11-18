A group of women who say they were abused by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spoke out on Capitol Hill Tuesday, ahead of a vote on a bill to release the Justice Department’s files on Epstein. And Jena-Lisa Jones, a survivor who met Epstein when she was 14, had harsh words for President Donald Trump.

Jones: Now that checks and balances of our democracy have worked and the bill is getting passed to release the files, we are hearing the administration say they intend to investigate various Democrats who were friends with Epstein. I beg you, President Trump, please stop making this political. … I voted for you, but your behavior on this issue has been a national embarrassment. It is time to take the honest, moral ground and support the release of these files, not to weaponize pieces of the files against random political enemies that did nothing wrong, but to understand who Epstein's friends were, who covered for him, what financial institutions allowed his trafficking to continue, who knew what he was doing but was too much of a coward to do anything about it.