Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to rebrand herself as something resembling a moderate on Tuesday, joining a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Speaking alongside survivors, ahead of a vote to release the long-promised Epstein files, Greene was asked about her current feelings toward President Donald Trump and the GOP.

I only take people's actions seriously. No longer words. And I’ll tell you because I wasn't a Johnny-come-lately to the MAGA train. I was Day One, 2015. And there's a big difference in those Americans, and those that decided to support President Trump later on. And I'll tell you, right now, this has been one of the most destructive things to MAGA—is watching the man that we supported early on, three elections for people that stood hours, slept in their cars to go to rallies, have fought for truth and transparency and to hold what we consider a corrupt government accountable—watching this actually turn into a fight, has ripped MAGA apart. And the only thing that will speak to the powerful, courageous women behind me is when action is actually taken to release these files. And the American people won't tolerate any other bullshit. That's where we are today.

