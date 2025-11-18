President Donald Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House Tuesday, where he was asked why anyone should trust the man who is widely accused of ordering the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump: He's done a phenomenal job. You’re mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial—a lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that. You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that.

Related | Trump and Saudis conspire to cover up murder of Washington Post journalist