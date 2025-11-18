During a NewsNation segment on Monday, Mark Epstein said that his brother, Jeffrey Epstein, “had dirt” on President Donald Trump, alleging that the FBI is involved in a cover-up.

During disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s show, Mark discussed the controversy surrounding his brother.

“He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump,” he said. “You could see in the emails, Trump could deny it all he wants, but it’s pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie.”

President Donald Trump is seen with Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992.

In emails that were released by House Democrats last week, Jeffrey wrote that Trump “knew about the girls” and “spent hours” at his house with one of the victims.

During his interview, Mark also said that the “Bubba” reference in one of the emails, which referred to “photos of Trump blowing Bubba,” was not regarding former President Bill Clinton.

“The email had nothing to do with Clinton, and that’s my last word on that email,” Mark said.

He also said that he believes that any future release of information from the FBI should be regarded with suspicion.

“I’ve been recently told the reason they’re going to be releasing these things, and the reason for the flip is that they’re sanitizing these files,” Mark said. “There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia, where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it. That’s what I was told by a pretty good source.”

Epstein survivors have increased their criticism of Trump for refusing to release the files. In a press conference Tuesday, survivor Jena-Lisa Jones called Trump a “national embarrassment.”

Meanwhile, Trump has faced increasing backlash from Republicans for standing in the way of disclosure, leading to Trump attempting to pivot his position on the release of the files.

But Trump could order the release of the Epstein files immediately if he wanted to. He clearly just doesn’t want to.