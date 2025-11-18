Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy Elon Musk a social media platform and the ability to publicly beef with someone half his age. The projected trillionaire took a swipe at singer Billie Eilish’s intelligence Monday after the singer used her following to call out the insane amount of money being hoarded by the richest man in the world.

“She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed,” Musk wrote, attacking Eilish’s decision to reshare a handful of infographics citing various ways Musk could do some good with some of the billions of dollars he already has.

Elon Musk

"Musk could choose to spend $40 billion every year to end world hunger by 2030 or provide universal safe clean water for $140 billion for the planet for the next seven years," one slide, shared from nonprofit My Voice, My Choice, read.

Doubling down on her feelings surrounding Musk’s lack of humanitarian involvement despite being worth around $500 billion, Eilish added another post to make things clear.

“Fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward,” she wrote atop a black background.

Eilish has been on a roll lately calling out the ultra-wealthy who have a tight grip on their piles of money.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said from the podium at the Oct. 29 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

“I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it.”

She then added, “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

The singer—who donated $11.5 million from her recent tour to various charities— said her piece as Meta CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg sat in the crowd with his wife, Priscilla Chan. He was, unsurprisingly, not clapping along with the rest of the venue.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

In terms of billionaires, Musk in particular has managed to hoard his money at an exceptional and very questionable level.

The father of 14 has been characterized as someone who doesn’t live a life of luxury and, at times, even “below the poverty level.”

His ex, Grimes, with whom he shares three children, said in 2022 that she slept on a mattress with a hole in it because Musk refused to cough up a couple hundred dollars for a new one.

In addition to outright refusing to use his money to contribute to the economy), the Tesla CEO has dumped his real estate portfolio and instead opted to couch surfing with his pals.

"I'm literally staying at friends' places," he told head of TED, Chris Anderson. "If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms."

And as for his charitable donations, Musk’s track record of giving back not only fell short of its five percent required of private foundations three years in a row, but the money he does give often supports his own interests.

This makes sense coming from a man who reshared a meme calling people who need government assistance “parasites.” Musk also spent the better part of early 2025 cutting federal jobs and ripping funds away from foundations receiving government grants as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

As for Eilish, her stance on hoarding wealth seems to be in opposition not just to Musk but to the entire Trump administration working alongside billionaires. After all, President Donald Trump has been outwardly against SNAP and in support of making health care less accessible to those in need.

So while Musk might say Eilish isn’t so intelligent for speaking against wealth hoarding, she seems to be echoing a similar sentiment shared across the country.