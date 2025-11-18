GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina took time away from melting down at airports to appear on Newsmax Tuesday, where she attempted to spin Jeffrey Epstein’s recently released emails as somehow good for President Donald Trump and pushed an unverified claim that he personally intervened in a health care crisis.

Mace: It was President Trump that banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, and you can see in the emails that he's clearly targeting President Trump as retribution for him being a good man. I have to tell you, every time that I've gone to the president with a need, particularly for women and girls, he has been there. Two weeks ago, I had a young woman who desperately needed brain surgery. I called up the president because it was a Hail Mary, I had nowhere else to go, and within a few hours, he got her approved for the brain surgery that she needed.

