A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Epstein saga exposes Republicans as morally bankrupt hypocrites

What passes for morality in the Republican Party is reprehensible.

Kash Patel’s girlfriend is cashing in—on your taxpayer dollars

Pathetic faux-country singers should get some of those sweet government kickbacks too.

Is Trump losing his grip on the Republican Party?

With his growing temper tantrums, something sure seems to be brewing.

Epstein survivor calls Trump a 'national embarrassment'

Jena-Lisa Jones had some harsh words for the president.

Cartoon: What did you say about Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Has the whole world gone mad?

Epstein isn't the only sex trafficker with alleged ties to Trump

Birds of a feather flock together.

Marjorie Taylor Greene slings more dirt at Trump for Epstein files

Oh how the acolytes have fallen (and suddenly become really reasonable).

Record anxiety over medical costs gives Democrats their opening

Americans are rightly concerned.

