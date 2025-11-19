By Melissa Sanchez, Jodi S. Cohen, T. Christian Miller, Sebastian Rotella, and Mariam Elba

On the night of the raid, heavily armed federal agents zip-tied Jhonny Manuel Caicedo Fereira’s hands behind his back, marched him out of his Chicago apartment building and put him against a wall to question him.

As a Black Hawk helicopter roared overhead, the slender, 28-year-old immigrant from Venezuela answered softly, his eyes darting to a television crew invited to film the raid. Next to Caicedo, masked Border Patrol agents inspected another man’s tattoos and asked him if he belonged to Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang that the Trump administration has designated a terrorist group.

Until that moment, Caicedo’s only interaction with law enforcement in his two-and-a-half years in the United States had been a traffic stop two weeks earlier for driving without a license or insurance, according to the records we reviewed. Chicago police had run a background check on him and found no prior arrests, no warrants and no evidence that he was in a gang. Caicedo said he had a pending asylum application, a steady job at a taco joint and a girlfriend whose daughter attended elementary school across the street.

None of that mattered. The U.S. government paraded him and his neighbors in front of the cameras and called their arrests a spectacular victory against terrorism. But later, after the cameras had gone, prosecutors didn’t charge Caicedo with a crime. They didn’t accuse him of being a terrorist. And after a brief hearing in immigration court, the government sent him back to the country he had fled nine years earlier.

“I lost everything,” he said in a phone interview from his mother’s home in the Venezuelan city of Valencia. “For those fools, everyone from Venezuela is a criminal.”

Caicedo’s quiet deportation contrasted with the drama of his capture during one of the most aggressive and highly publicized immigration raids carried out in a U.S. city in recent history. Shortly after midnight on Sept. 30, some 300 agents from Border Patrol, the FBI and other agencies stormed the 130-unit apartment complex. SWAT teams rappelled from a helicopter, knocked down doors and hurled flash-bang grenades. They arrested 37 immigrants, most of them Venezuelans, who authorities say were in the country illegally. Agents also zip-tied and, for several hours, detained many U.S. citizens.

Soon afterward, President Donald Trump’s administration released a slickly produced video of the operation. Officials said they had captured two “confirmed” members of Tren de Aragua, including one on a terrorist watch list. Stephen Miller, the White House homeland security adviser and architect of the nationwide immigration crackdown, declared that the building was “filled with TdA terrorists,” that the raid had “saved God knows how many lives” and that it was “one of the most successful law enforcement operations that we’ve seen in this country.”

A ProPublica investigation, however, has found little evidence to support the government’s claims. ProPublica has discovered the names of 21 of the detained Venezuelan men and women and interviewed 12 of them. We also spoke with dozens of their relatives, friends and neighbors. And we reviewed U.S. public records databases and court websites, examined court documents and social media accounts, obtained audio and video recordings made that night, and attended immigration court hearings.

Federal prosecutors have not filed criminal charges against anyone who was arrested. Nor have they revealed any evidence showing that two immigrants arrested in the building belonged to the Tren de Aragua gang, or even provided their names. ProPublica was nonetheless able to identify one of them, Ludwing Jeanpier Parra Pérez, from a press release that did not connect him to the raid. Parra denied that he is a member.

“I don’t have anything to do with that,” Parra, 24, said during an interview from an Indiana jail where at least 17 of the men were taken after the raid. “I’m very worried. I don’t know why they are saying that. I came here to find a better future for me and my family.”

Our review of criminal records indicates that Chicago police arrested Parra for drug possession and driving without a license after a traffic stop last year, but the charges were dropped. We found no other arrest records.

As the detained men have gone to immigration court, many have asked to be sent back to Venezuela. ProPublica has observed eight of their hearings, and not once has a government attorney mentioned any pending criminal charges or membership in Tren de Aragua. Instead, judges have simply ordered them deported, like Caicedo, or have granted them voluntary departure — a sign that they are not seen as a serious threat and can apply for return to the United States.

That “raises a legitimate question as to whether any of the people in that building were really considered susceptible to prosecution,” said Mark Rotert, a former federal prosecutor and defense attorney in Chicago. “Do they really believe they have people who are members of a violent organized crime gang? If they believe they have people who fit that criteria, I would be very surprised if they were satisfied with only deporting them.”

Although officials said they had intelligence about guns, drugs and explosives in the building, they have not revealed evidence that they seized anything illicit. The legal justification for agents forcing their way into apartments throughout the building is unclear. In interviews, former SWAT team members and other law enforcement experts questioned the decision to have agents descend on ropes from a helicopter — a tactic that’s rare in urban settings because of the risk to agents and the public. And veteran gang investigators said the post-operation hype reflects a political obsession with Tren de Aragua by the Trump administration that is distorting the threat the gang poses.

“There’s so much pressure put on agents to be documenting TdA that they just see Venezuelan crooks and say, ‘He’s TdA,’” said a Texas law enforcement official who is an expert on Latino gangs and who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to comment.

An aerial view of the apartment building raided by federal agents in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

During the raid, panicked tenants hid under beds, climbed into elevator shafts and jumped out of windows, residents said. Some managed to avoid capture. Six Venezuelan men said agents hit or kicked them. A law enforcement dog bit a Nigerian tenant, leaving blood on the floor of an apartment, according to interviews and a phone video of the aftermath. Charging into an apartment nearby, agents forced Jean Carlos Antonio Colmenares Pérez to his knees. His 6-year-old nephew clung to him, sobbing.

“They brought us out like criminals,” said Colmenares, 39, a construction worker and former Venezuelan army paratrooper. Apart from a traffic ticket, the father of four has no criminal record that we could find.

In a radio interview, Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the show of force was necessary because of the threat from Tren de Aragua gang members who were “terrorizing the poor residents.” He added: “When law enforcement has any intelligence like that, when we’re facing known gang members that are now designated a foreign terrorist organization, of course we’re going to go in with our SWAT teams and our special operations teams.”

But ProPublica’s reporting debunks the idea of a “Tren de Aragua complex” taken over by a horde of terrorists. We found no criminal convictions for 18 of the 21 Venezuelans we identified. Three of the men had been charged with offenses ranging from drug possession to battery, but in each case the charges were dropped. Another man had convictions for domestic battery and shoplifting, and a pending charge for illegal gun possession. In addition, one man had convictions for shoplifting and battery against an officer, along with pending theft charges. A third had a marijuana possession conviction.

Our findings on criminal records are not comprehensive since there’s no universal database of charges or convictions. We have no information regarding the other 16 individuals detained in the raid because officials have declined to release any names or say whether children were included in that count. ProPublica could not ascertain if any of them may have records in other countries.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a detailed list of questions regarding the raid. It provided a statement that said the operation was “performed in full compliance of the law.”

“Given that two individuals of a Foreign Terrorist Organization were arrested, at a building they are known to frequent, we are limited on further information we can provide,” Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the DHS, said in the statement. “The safety and protection of sources is more important than your story.”

There is no doubt that the five-story building a block from Lake Michigan was dilapidated and dangerous. Young men openly carried guns in hallways and stairwells, several former residents said. Some tenants barricaded themselves in their homes at night to ward off burglars and drug addicts. A Venezuelan resident was arrested for the murder of a countryman in an apartment over the summer. Squatters — both U.S. citizens and Venezuelans — occupied some units.

But law-abiding families lived there, too. Colmenares had moved in at the start of the year with his cousin’s family. In another unit lived one of his brothers with his adult son, who has autism.

While working long days in construction and nights as an Uber driver, Colmenares tried to navigate around the menace and squalor.

“I don’t know whether these people were or weren’t thieves,” he said. “Because to tell you the truth, I just passed right by them. ‘Good morning, good morning,’ and that’s it. I was focused on going to work.”

The Newcomers

Colmenares, Caicedo and Parra were among the more than 50,000 new immigrants who began arriving in Chicago in 2022.

Many settled in South Shore, a predominantly African American neighborhood that has struggled with crime and neglect by the city’s often dysfunctional and corrupt political leadership. It is a landscape full of contrasts. Well-maintained blocks of bungalows and elegant houses coexist with abandoned storefronts and vacant lots. The area has been the home of Michelle Obama, Jesse Jackson and Kanye West. But it has also absorbed low-income families displaced by the demolition of Chicago’s vast and violent housing projects starting in the 1990s. Many of them ended up in grim apartment blocks like the one at 7500 S. South Shore Drive.

So did the Venezuelans. The rent was cheap. Those who moved in found jobs washing dishes and driving for Uber, laying shingles and hanging drywall. By the time of the raid, about 40 Venezuelan families, many with small children, lived there, several former tenants said.

About a dozen African American residents said they maintained friendly but distant relations with their new neighbors. One man fondly recalled an excursion to nearby Rainbow Beach with a Venezuelan family. Another complained that the influx of Venezuelan immigrants strained resources, including at the local food pantry.

“By the time we get there, it’s only three pieces of bread left,” he said.

None of the residents interviewed by ProPublica said they knew of Tren de Aragua members in the building. But several acknowledged the presence of Venezuelans involved in criminal activity, who one resident described as “malandros,” slang for hoodlums.

Residents told ProPublica that the building had long been in disrepair, with flooded hallways and trash piling up.

Former residents described seeing men openly carry handguns inside the building at parties where Venezuelans danced to loud electronic music. Others said there was drug dealing — by U.S. citizens as well as immigrants — and prostitution. Longtime residents said the Venezuelans involved in illegal activity preyed mainly on their countrymen.

“There were all kinds of people in there,” one Venezuelan man said. “There were humble families and working people. But there were also bad people.”

In the year leading up to the raid, the city block where the apartment building sits had 61 reported crimes, which is similar to other nearby blocks, according to a ProPublica analysis. In contrast, most city blocks experienced five or fewer reported crimes.

In June, two Venezuelan men allegedly gunned down a fellow Venezuelan tenant in a third-floor apartment, the apparent victim of a feud among groups of immigrants. But court records, Chicago police reports and a DHS press release do not mention a link to gang activity, let alone to Tren de Aragua. One man has been charged and is pleading not guilty in the case, according to the Cook County public defender’s office.

Nonetheless, federal officials have said that they had gathered intelligence that Tren de Aragua members had taken over abandoned apartments and had weapons and even explosives. None of the residents interviewed by ProPublica said they were aware of explosives. Several law enforcement officials told ProPublica it would be rare to find Tren de Aragua members in the U.S. with explosives.

The building was in bad shape. Trash piled up. Water flooded the halls. Stairwells smelled of urine. Plaster fell from the walls. Bugs and rodents infested the building. The security guards disappeared. In the past two years, the building failed 18 of 21 inspections.

As summer turned to fall, the Venezuelan tenants realized they had something else to worry about: Operation Midway Blitz, the immigration enforcement campaign that has led to more than 3,000 arrests throughout the city and suburbs. Immigration agents detained Colmenares’ brother and his nephew in late September as they returned home after looking for scrap metal to sell.

“They were grabbing people everywhere,” Colmenares said.