President Donald Trump made a promise on the campaign trail to shutter the Department of Education, and now that promise is coming to fruition.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced Tuesday that six programs under her jurisdiction will be transferred to the Departments of State, Interior, Labor, and Health and Human Services.

"The Trump Administration is taking bold action to break up the federal education bureaucracy and return education to the states,” she said in the press release. “As we partner with these agencies to improve federal programs, we will continue to gather best practices in each state through our 50-state tour, empower local leaders in K-12 education, restore excellence to higher education, and work with Congress to codify these reforms.”

And, of course, since the sole purpose of education is to prepare students for the workforce, McMahon told reporters Tuesday that the Labor Department will take over programs for K-12 students.

The process of tearing apart the Education Department started in March when Trump signed an executive order attempting to shut it down, which was halted because it requires congressional approval.

But this hindrance was merely used as an excuse to dismantle the department from within, so McMahon got to work laying off nearly half of her department’s workforce.

From threatening lawsuits against universities she claims to be racial profiling white people to pushing the Trump administration's anti-trans agenda, McMahon has been hard at work hacking away at education from all angles.

Essentially, McMahon has been rendering her department useless to prove to Trump’s buddies in Congress that it should be shut down for good. She even argued in an op-ed that, since schools were still able to run during the government shutdown, we don’t need the Education Department after all.

“Students kept going to class. Teachers continued to get paid. There were no disruptions in sports seasons or bus routes,” McMahon wrote.

At least without an Education Department, we won’t have to hear her idiotic takes anymore.