Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared on CNBC on Wednesday, where he tried to explain Trump's health care plan, which would offer Americans a small pittance in place of genuinely affordable health insurance. Using a tortured homeowner’s-insurance analogy, Mullin argued that under Trumpcare, young and healthy people should get affordable coverage, while older people who have “bad health” should be left to go kick rocks.

You can't fix a blown motor by putting more subsidies or more money into it. At some point, you got to rebuild it or you got to replace it. And what President Trump is saying is this isn't working. Quit giving subsidies to profitable insurance companies. Let's give it to the American people. Allow them to make a decision to actually have a plan that works for them, and reward them for being healthy. I mean, think about this. Health care is the only industry that you're not rewarded for taking care of your responsibility. If you think about homeowner's insurance, if you're within 500 foot of a fire hydrant, your insurance goes down. If you keep shrubbery away from your house, if you have fire protection inside your house, if you have an alarm system inside your house, if you have bars on your house—all this brings down your homeowner’s insurance. … We want people to have choices, a choice that works for them. A 25-year-old that takes care of himself, that works out, that's not overweight, that doesn't smoke, doesn't drink, doesn't use drugs, and doesn't dip shouldn't have to pay the same insurance premium as a 50-year-old that smoked his whole life, that doesn't work out, that's extremely overweight and has bad health and bad personal choices.