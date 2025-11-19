Haley Robson, an outspoken Epstein survivor, appeared on CNN Wednesday to discuss House Speaker Mike Johnson's excuses for delaying a vote on releasing the long-promised files, claiming that he was trying to protect survivors’ privacy. Robson made it clear that she never bought what he was selling.

I'm one of those people, and I've been very vocal on—I don't care if my name is redacted or not. My survivor sisters are important to me, and if that means that my name doesn't get redacted but the files come out, that is the right thing to do, and that is it. There's no conversation that needs to partake in any of this.

And honestly, this is where the administration failed the American people, not just for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein. You lose all credibility when you go back on your promises to the American people and the survivors that you campaigned on in 2024. You lose all credibility when you play the flip-flop game and you start intimidating people in your own party, like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, that are on the right side of things. That's when you lose credibility, and you don't just lose credibility with your party: You lose credibility with your constituents. And I don't think Trump understands who some of his constituents are. And so, for me, anything that comes from Johnson—the House speaker—or this administration, I take with a grain of salt.