President Donald Trump hit a new low in his approval rating on economic matters, and Fox News is crying foul.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, Trump is at 38% overall approval, the lowest rating in that poll since he returned to the White House in January. Of particular concern for respondents was Trump’s handling of everyday expenses, with only 26% surveyed approving his approach to the issue.

During a segment on Wednesday’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” co-host Lawrence Jones lamented the current state of affairs for Trump as “unfair.”

“It has only been nine months,” Jones said, arguing that Trump needs more time in the presidency for his economic ideas to work. “It’s kind of unfair for someone that’s been there nine months, to put it all on them.”

Jones’ comment runs in stark contrast to Trump’s own rhetoric from the 2024 campaign where he made a roster of claims about policy that he would implement on Day 1 to address economic issues. The vast majority of those promises were broken and Trump has squandered the growing economy he inherited from former President Joe Biden (as he did in his first term following former President Barack Obama).

“But Trump said ...” by Drew Sheneman

The Fox host’s excuses echo Speaker Mike Johnson, who said on Nov. 6 in response to a question about rising food prices, “All of the economists have shown that food prices always go up. There's an inflationary level that's built into grocery prices.”

In response to Johnson, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani noted, “In 2024, Republicans promised to lower the cost of groceries. In 2025, they’re shrugging it off, saying ‘food prices always go up.’”

Prices have increased for consumers in large part thanks to the tariffs that Trump has implemented, artificially increasing costs that have been passed along to families. His own Commerce Department released data on Wednesday showing that Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs increased the trade deficit and reduced imports to the U.S.

Trump has dismissed concerns about affordability, arguing that it is simply an issue made up by Democrats.

Simultaneously, Democrats have been winning elections by prioritizing the issue and illustrating the role of Republican policies in increasing costs for families. Democrats won races in New York City, Virginia, New Jersey, and other areas on this platform while the right has marched in lockstep behind Trump’s failing approach. How unfair.