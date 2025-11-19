President Donald Trump took a moment during his rambling speech at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum Wednesday to create an awkward exchange between himself and on-again, off-again billionaire frenemy Elon Musk.
Trump: If they buy one of, a nice Tesla car, they borrow the money—you're so lucky I'm with you, Elon. I'll tell you, you are. Has he ever thanked me properly? Although I do let him buy other than electric cars, but these are minor details.
