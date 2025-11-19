On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Norma Torres of California highlighted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s sketchy stock trades made shortly before President Donald Trump announced his disastrous “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Torres: On Feb. 11, two days before President Trump announced his tariff plans that sent markets plummeting, Secretary Duffy sold up to $600,000 worth of stock across 34 companies. On that day of the announcement, he sold another $50,000. Secretary Duffy tweeted—and this is specifically disgusting to me—on that day, he tweeted that these tariffs are the culmination of his work on tariff policies—his work on tariff policies—having worked directly with Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro on reciprocal tariff legislation.