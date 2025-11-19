A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Pam Bondi won't commit to releasing full Epstein files

Wonder how Trump’s base is handling his Epstein cover-up.

Mike Johnson looks like an idiot after the Epstein vote

When was the last time a House speaker fumbled this hard?

Trump follows through on promise to destroy the Education Department

Who needs education anyway?

ICE expands surveillance state in new and awful ways

It’s always the sign of a healthy democracy when the government starts paying people to snitch on their neighbors.

So much for Day 1: Fox News says don't blame Trump for awful economy

He’s barely had time to do anything. It’s only Day 303.

Out of shape? Your insurance should cost more, says Senate Republican

“We want people to have choices”—unless you’re unhealthy, of course.

Trump uses Saudi speech to revive beef with Musk

“You're so lucky I'm with you, Elon.”

Shady crypto company doesn't 'have a problem' with bribing Trump

Quid pro no problemo.

Cartoon: Nothing to hide

Trump tries his hand at erasure poetry.

