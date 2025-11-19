Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, an Army veteran, appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to defend a video he and others released urging service members and the intelligence community to uphold the law and refuse any illegal orders that might be issued by President Donald Trump. And he brought receipts.

Crow: Yeah. I appreciate you asking. Well, No. 1, the protests at Lafayette Square in the first Trump administration where he said, ‘Can't you just shoot them? Can't you just shoot them in the legs or something?’ That's a direct quote. And of course, the then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff—

MacCallum: That was not a military order. That was a comment.

Crow: That's coming from the president of the United States to your generals. Don't you think that's a request?

MacCallum: I'm asking specifically—

Crow: No. 2, he's also threatened to send the military into Chicago and other cities to, quote, 'go to war with those cities.' Right? That is a very, very, disturbing thing. No. 3, he's also alluded to sending troops to polling stations, which is actually a violation of U.S. law. U.S. criminal law prohibits troops from going to polling stations.