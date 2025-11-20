Political rhetoric doesn’t capture the complexity of detransitioning — or what taking away health care means.

By Orion Rummler for The 19th

In their campaign for gender-affirming care bans, Republican lawmakers have enlisted a small group of detransition activists — and they have become the public face of these efforts. State laws and proposed congressional bills to restrict gender-affirming care are named after them and they have also traveled the country to share their stories of regret.

These detransitioners are speaking out against gender-affirming care in states where they have never lived or accessed the care, said Logan Casey, director of policy research at the Movement Advancement Project, which tracks LGBTQ+ policy. At legislative hearings, their arguments often overpower those of local residents testifying about the benefits of gender-affirming care for themselves or their patients. It’s largely because what they say reinforces preconceived ideas about a slice of medical care that is not only poorly understood, but has also been so maligned.

“People who detransition are part of the community and that is part of the experience. Some people do that. And that is more than okay,” said Casey, who is transgender. “But the broader issue here on the policy level is the idea of banning health care entirely out of the experiences of an extraordinarily small group of folks.”

The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law estimates that there are 2.1 million transgender adults in the United States — or about 0.8 percent of the country’s population — and a total of 724,000 trans youth. It is harder to calculate the number of detransitioners, and estimates vary widely, but experts agree the percentage is low. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) describes detransition as “proportionally rare” and notes that as more adults identify as trans, it’s expected that more people will also look to halt or reverse their transition.

Now, as the federal government pressures gender clinics in blue states and liberal cities to shut down, the Trump administration and influential conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation have elevated detransitioners’ stories and selectively brought these onto bigger stages. Some have pointed out how effective those stories are.

“This was a very tough issue, initially. It felt like there was absolutely no way to win,” said Jay Richards, senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, at an event on gender-affirming care hosted by the Federal Trade Commission in July. At first, it was hard to get Republican members of Congress engaged, he said. Then, something changed.

“When detransitioners started deciding, ‘We’re going to talk about this,’ that changed the game entirely. You can have 12 people making interesting scientific and philosophical arguments and one detransitioner just sort of lays them to waste,” Richards said.

One detransitioner who spoke at the FTC event, a 27-year-old mother, described herself as a “victim of medical fraud and abuse” because of the way she felt misled by doctors in the process of deciding to transition as a teenager. Taking testosterone worsened her mental health, she said, and not being able to breastfeed her child caused her significant emotional and physical pain. Another said that he gradually detransitioned after losing access to support services for homelessness, moving back in with his parents and undergoing extensive therapy.

Research shows that experiences like this are part of a larger, complex picture — one that is being ignored by politicians. Detransition is not always based on regret. Some detransitioners experience negative side effects from transition, including surgery complications and hormonal issues. Some do not. And frequently, people who detransition still identify as trans or gender non-conforming.

Gender identity shifts are one of the predominant reasons for detransition, whether someone shifts from a binary to a nonbinary identity or once again identifies with their sex at birth. People usually detransition due to a handful of reasons; it’s rarely just one deciding factor.

Kinnon R. MacKinnon, a social scientist, has been studying these patterns for years. Gender-affirming care needs to be more holistic to meet patients’ needs, he said. Some patients in his research say that clinicians don’t see the bigger picture, either by not considering mental health needs unrelated to gender dysphoria or by thinking of transition as a means to reach a binary or traditional gender expression.

In what he believes to be the largest-ever study on detransition, MacKinnon and his team surveyed nearly 1,000 people about the experience. He granted The 19th early access to the data, which has been peer reviewed and will be published in the coming months.