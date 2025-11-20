President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Democratic lawmakers of sedition and openly called for them to be put to death—employing some of the most vile and incendiary rhetoric he's used to date.

"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, referring to a video a group of Democratic lawmakers who served in the military released on Tuesday, in which they urged troops not to follow illegal orders from Trump.

x We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. — Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 2025-11-18T13:31:25.167Z

Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, along with Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania said in the video that “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law, or our Constitution.”

“Know that we have your back," the lawmakers said, adding, "don’t give up the ship.”

The video has clearly enraged Trump—who is already feeling cornered after being forced to release the Epstein files.

He sent out a number of other Truth Social posts slamming the lawmakers, saying in one that the video the Democratic lawmakers released, "is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country."

In yet another Truth Social post, Trump again called the lawmakers' behavior "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL," and said that, “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

He also reposted an account that called for the lawmakers to be hung.

“Problem solved” by Drew Sheneman

The Democratic lawmakers did not explicitly say in the video what orders they view as illegal. They are likely referring to the extrajudicial killings Trump is carrying out in the Caribbean Sea, in which he has claimed without evidence that the boats he's having the military blow up are trafficking drugs.

Of course, Trump calling for Democratic lawmakers to be killed is beyond the pale.

But it's especially hypocritical given that he's tried to police speech he views as incendiary, following the death of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk.

Democrats slammed Trump's vile behavior.

“The President of the United States just called for Democratic members of Congress to be executed. ‘HANG THEM,’ he posted. If you're a person of influence in this country and you haven't picked a side, maybe now would be the time to pick a fucking side,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) wrote in a post on X.

“From pardoning MAGA insurrectionists who brought a noose to the Capitol, to urging that members of Congress be hanged, Trump is dangerously spiraling,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) wrote in a post on X. “What have Republicans in Congress got to say about this?”