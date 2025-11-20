Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut demonstrated far more integrity than his GOP counterparts when he was asked Thursday on CNN whether he was concerned that Democrats might be implicated in the government’s files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

So what? I mean, yeah, I'm sure that there are Democrats in those files, there are Republicans in those files, there are, you know, Wall Street executives who have no political affiliation. What we want is to understand who was involved in this. I mean, I don't think the president's so selfless that he was, you know, stopping the release of these files for so long because he was protecting his friends. I just think it stands to reason that he's very much connected to this scandal, and we may or may not know the extent of that, because it could be that the president is going to try to find a way to redact any information connected to him from those files, but to me, it just doesn't matter—the political affiliation. The law’s the law. They need to release the files.