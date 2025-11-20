GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida appeared on Fox Business Thursday, where he defended Republicans’ attempt to sneak a taxpayer-funded payoff provision into the continuing resolution—one that would benefit only them.

After feigning ignorance of the provision, Scott, who made a lot of money defrauding Medicare, boasted that his wealth made him immune from such blatant corruption.

Scott: First off, the provision was put in there, unfortunately, most of us didn't know that it was in there. And most of us are, like—I don't need to make money off of the government at all. What's frustrating me is, we should have—how do we do something to hold Jack Smith accountable, Judge Boasberg accountable? The people that made these decisions. If Christopher Wray was involved or Merrick Garland, how are they going to get held accountable?