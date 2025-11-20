During an interview with Breitbart’s Matt Boyle on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance showed off exactly why the Trump administration’s numbers continue to reach new lows. He retold a story about his boss’s hilariously unserious handling of a government shutdown that hurt millions of Americans.

Boyle: This is where they—President Trump gave them the MAGA hats?

Vance: Yeah. No, not just that, but the president whispers to one of his personal assistants—they're all very good people—and she kind of runs off. And I think to myself immediately, ‘Oh, what the hell have I got myself into?’ And she comes back with two Trump 2028 hats to give to Jeffries and Schumer. And then he has the photographer come in and he points at Jeff, he's holding the Trump 2028 hat, and he's like, he says to the photographer, “Make sure Hakeem gets, gets that. I'm sure he's going to want to use it in his campaign advertisements.” And it was, it was like a hysterical moment.

But when we got to the serious stuff and they said, “We really want to address the health care problem confronting the American people,” the president said, “Well, absolutely. We agree we want to address the health care problem confronting the American people. In fact, you people screwed it up with Obamacare, the Unaffordable Care Act.”