Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado released a video Thursday responding to President Donald Trump’s death threats against Democratic lawmakers.

I've taken many oaths throughout my life as a combat veteran, a paratrooper, an Army Ranger, and now as a member of Congress. That is a lifetime oath for me. I will never stop defending it and upholding that sacred obligation. It's very telling that President Trump and those around him think it's criminal simply for asking people to follow the law.

This moment requires moral clarity. Every American, regardless of your background, should unite and reject his calls for political violence. This is a moment that requires leadership. I intend to uphold my obligation—my oath—and to lead. Don't give up the ship.