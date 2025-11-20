A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

'Punishable by DEATH': Trump calls for Democrats to be killed

Predictably, Republicans have nothing to say about the president’s latest vile act.

Was this a good jobs report? Not so fast.

Take a closer look at the unemployment rate.

Trump to reopen Three Mile Island. What could go wrong?

He wants an “American nuclear renaissance.” Oh goody!

Cartoon: Trump's big, beautiful wall

Time to topple it once and for all.

JD Vance fondly recalls 'hysterical moment' around the shutdown

Hahaha—Americans lack of health care is HILARIOUS, amirite?!

Democrat doesn't care if Epstein files name members of his party

“The law’s the law,” said the senator.

Fraudster GOP senator now scoffs at taxpayer handouts

He already stole millions so he’s good, thanks!

Furious over Epstein vote, Trump rages at comedian

Looks like someone’s got a case of Kimmel Derangement Syndrome.

Is CNN next on Trump’s media hit list?

Craven billionaire conglomerate owners will do anything to kiss Trump’s ass.

Caving to Trump is paying off for these universities

RIP academic freedom.

