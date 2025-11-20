White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended President Donald Trump’s latest attack on a female reporter who had asked him an honest question he didn’t want to answer.
“What did the president mean when he called a reporter ‘piggy?’” one journalist asked Leavitt during Thursday’s White House press briefing.
Leavitt: Look, the president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room. You've all seen it yourself. You've all experienced it yourselves. And I think it's one of the many reasons that the American people reelected this president, because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration.
But he also is the most transparent president in history, and he gives all of you in this room, as you all know, unprecedented access. You are in the Oval Office almost every day asking the president questions. And so I think the president being frank and open and honest to your faces, rather than hiding behind your backs, is frankly a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration, where you had a president who lied to your face and then didn't speak to you for weeks and hid upstairs and didn't take your questions. So I think everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a near-daily basis.