After this week, President Donald Trump is probably thinking about moving to Australia.

He lost his battle to withhold the Epstein files, after Congress overwhelmingly voted for their release. Indiana Republicans refused Trump’s demand to gerrymander their congressional map. And even worse for him, a three-judge panel in Texas ruled that the state’s new gerrymandered congressional map is illegal, forcing it to use its 2021 map in the 2026 midterms.

The Texas ruling will be appealed, but if it holds, Democrats may come out ahead in the redistricting battle Trump started himself. Ouch. But even if the rigged Texas map is restored, Trump’s approval rating is tanking, and the generic ballot is swinging hard toward Democrats.

A cartoon by Mike Luckovich.

As of Friday morning, Trump’s approval fell to just 39.8%, according to FiftyPlusOne. And a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll shows that the midterms are shaping up to not just a blue wave—but a blue tsunami.

No matter how much gerrymandering Trump forces on Republicans, control of the House could be a lost cause for the GOP.

Trump is so desperate to stave off midterm defeat because if Democrats control the House, they would not only be able to thwart his cruel and destructive agenda, but they could also launch investigations into Trump’s corrupt self-dealing, his lawless immigration actions, and any of his other horrendous policies.

Adding insult to injury,, it appears that Trump’s MAGA coalition is starting to fray, as Republicans come to terms with the fact that Trump is a lame duck and that they have to start distancing themselves from their unpopular leader to save their own skin.

Indeed, another discharge petition was successful this week that will force a vote on a bill that undoes Trump’s right-to-work executive order for federal workers. That means that Republicans have joined Democrats for a third time on a bill that goes against Trump.

As Trump watches his political fortunes deteriorate, he’s started to lash out at everyone around him. Earlier this week, he disgustingly attacked a woman reporter, calling her “piggy.” And he called for a group of Democratic lawmakers to be killed after they released a video urging military members not to follow any illegal orders.

Sadly for Trump, being a dick won’t change his downward trajectory.