The Democratic members of Congress whom President Donald Trump said should be executed for saying the military should defy his illegal orders are not backing down from their message.

In response to a video from the lawmakers urging troops to follow in an American tradition nearly as old as the nation, Trump said it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

x We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. — Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 2025-11-18T13:31:25.167Z

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who regularly uses her position to promote blatant falsehoods, lied about the video during her press conference on Thursday.

“They are literally saying to 1.3 million active-duty service members to defy the chain of command, not to follow lawful orders,” Leavitt said.

Right-wing media outlets like Fox News and Newsmax echoed Trump, falsely claiming that the message from Democrats was “treason” and “unlawful.” In the past, false narratives from right-wing media and politicians have inspired murders and terroristic acts.

The lawmakers who created the video were Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona and Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan, both of Pennsylvania.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers described themselves as “veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” They added, “No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation.”

Slotkin, who served as a CIA analyst, told Nexstar Media that her office has seen a “huge spike in death threats” after Trump’s comments. Democratic leadership has been in contact with U.S. Capitol Police to ensure the lawmakers’ safety.

“I would just call upon him and everybody to button it up when it comes to threatening violence against people you disagree with,” she told the outlet.

Kelly told CNN, “I never expected after serving 25 years in the Navy flying combat missions over Iraq and Kuwait, flying the space shuttle, that now I've got to worry about my personal safety and that of my wife, Gabby Giffords, who was already nearly assassinated, because of something the president said.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s comments were “lighting a match in a country soaked with political gasoline.” Similarly, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump was acting “unhinged, unacceptable, unconscionable, and un-American.”

Trump’s argument that the military must always follow his orders is flat-out untrue. Members of the military swear an oath of enlistment that assures they will “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” The oath notes that they must follow the orders of their superiors “according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

They do not swear to follow the orders of Trump, no matter what.