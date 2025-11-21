House Speaker Mike Johnson is still smarting from his failed attempt to stop the Epstein files bill from gliding through Congress this week. Now he’s turning his frustration toward something bigger: the very mechanism that let lawmakers blow past him in the first place.

According to Axios, Johnson is weighing ways to rein in House discharge petitions—the procedural escape hatch that lets a simple majority force a bill to the floor when leadership refuses to act. How he’d pull that off is unclear, but the instinct alone says plenty about where his head is.

On Wednesday night, Johnson griped to Axios that discharge petitions have become “too common” and said he’s considering tightening the rules to make them harder to use.

A discharge petition has always been a kind of legislative Hail Mary. Only seven have resulted in laws since 1935; just 21 have cleared the House at all. But this Congress has generated an unusual number—thanks to a razor-thin GOP majority and a Republican conference fractured on issues where Democrats are eager to join forces.

That dynamic would test any speaker, but it runs counter to a foundational House truth: If you can marshal 218 votes, leadership is supposed to follow, not fight you. Johnson’s crackdown would flip that on its head, which is why longtime Hill hands doubt the idea will survive even a preliminary whip count.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

There’s also Johnson’s own history with the tool. This spring, he used procedural maneuvers to block a discharge petition from Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna that would’ve allowed new parents to cast proxy votes—even after the effort met the 218-signature mark. Johnson faced bipartisan blowback at the time.

“When Speaker Johnson refused to bring our resolution to the floor for a vote—regardless of how many Members supported it—we followed the rules and tried to force a vote by filing a discharge petition and received the necessary signatures to bring it forward,” Colorado Rep. Brittany Petterson said then. “Instead of letting us vote, he has instead gone to historic lengths to kill our resolution and make sure the large majority of his Members don’t have a voice.”

This time around, Johnson may find that his leverage is thinner than he thinks. Rule changes can only be made at the start of a new Congress. To change them mid-session, he’d need a two-thirds vote to suspend the rules—a threshold that requires Democratic buy-in.

“I don’t think the votes would exist for that amongst Republicans, which means the votes don’t exist for that in terms of Democrats,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Axios.

Still, a few GOP leaders are signaling sympathy. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Thursday he’d “like to see a higher threshold for a lot of these motions. You know, privileged motions, discharge petitions.”

Rep. Ro Khanna speaks on the steps of the Capitol after voting in favor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, on Nov. 18, in Washington.

The timing here isn’t accidental. Johnson’s frustration comes on the heels of multiple bipartisan end-runs around his authority. After months of gathering signatures, Reps. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, and Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, pushed their Epstein Files Transparency Act onto the floor, where it passed 427–1.

And this week, another discharge petition crossed the 218-signature mark—a measure led by Maine Democrat Jared Golden to restore union rights for thousands of federal workers.

The tool is suddenly popular. That’s partly because members feel boxed in, partly because Johnson has offered little in the way of legislative outlets, and partly because some Republicans are willing to break with leadership when the alternative is doing nothing.

Massie, who has used the maneuver more effectively than most, told Axios he worries the tool won’t survive its newfound success. He called it a “last vestige of democracy.”

“The Speaker, because he’s not giving an outlet for legislative pursuits, the things we got elected to do, he’s probably going to see more of these discharge petitions,” Massie said, adding that he’s been “brainstorming” more with Democrats.

Whether the petitions continue piling up or Johnson finds a way to choke them off, the larger conflict is about power—who has it, who gets to wield it, and how far leadership will go to avoid being steamrolled by their own members. Johnson’s instinct is the same one animating Trump: When rules stop working for you, change them.

But in a House where 218 signatures can still upend the best-laid plans of any speaker, the fight over discharge petitions is really a fight over whether rank-and-file lawmakers get a voice at all.