President Donald Trump showed his true colors this week when he called for the deaths of six congressional Democrats and hurled vile insults at female reporters. And it turns out, Americans think his behavior was totally unacceptable.

A YouGov poll conducted Thursday found that nearly three-quarters of Americans (71%) think it’s unacceptable for Trump to call for certain Democratic lawmakers to be hanged after they advised members of the military not to follow illegal orders.

That 71% includes more than half of Republicans (54%)—a rare moment in which a majority of his own party disagrees with his behavior.

x Datawrapper Content

What’s more, a majority of Americans (52%) think Trump calls for violence against his political enemies "often" or "sometimes”—something Trump has baselessly accused Democrats of doing in the wake of the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of Americans (69%) think it was unacceptable for Trump to tell a female reporter on Air Force One to "quiet, piggy" after she asked him a legitimate question about why he didn’t want to release the files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein if Trump had nothing to hide.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sought to defend Trump's remarks, saying it was fine that he’d insulted a female reporter's looks because it was just Trump being "frank and honest."

"I think everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a near-daily basis," she said, suggesting that we should all be appreciative if Trump calls us fat or ugly.

Leavitt’s defense, however, is unlikely to appease Americans, a majority of whom (53%) think Trump's treatment of reporters in general is unacceptable, according to YouGov.

Trump's behavior likely stems from him feeling cornered after losing a vote that forces his Justice Department to release the Epstein files, and as the gerrymandering effort he demanded Republicans launch to save the GOP House majority is blowing up in his face.

What’s more, his approval rating is at the lowest point of his term. Trump’s average approval rating sits at an abysmal 39.8%, according to FiftyPlusOne.

But as YouGov’s data suggests, his angry outbursts spurred by his bad political fortunes are unlikely to endear him to voters and fix his diminishing political fortunes.

Sad!